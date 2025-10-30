Dowling scored two goals in AHL Hartford's 4-1 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Dowling had just one assist over the first six games of the AHL campaign. The 35-year-old is an experienced veteran and could be an option if the Rangers want to go with a defensive forward as a replacement for Matt Rempe (upper body), who is out with a long-term injury and may eventually land on injured reserve. Dowling had seven points in 52 regular-season games with the Devils last year.