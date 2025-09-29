default-cbs-image
Dowling (lower body) will not be available to face the Islanders on Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Dowling was working with the non-game group, so it's possible that he will be ready in time to face the Devils on Thursday. Given the Rangers' forward depth, Dowling figures to be a long shot to make the Opening Night roster and likely will have to play the bulk of his games in the minors with AHL Hartford.

