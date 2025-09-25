Dowling (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Islanders, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Dowling was held out of practice Wednesday due to his injury, and he'll be unavailable for the team's preseason game a day later. However, he skated on his own Thursday, signaling that he may be able to return to game action relatively soon. His next opportunity to suit up during the preseason will be Monday against the Islanders.