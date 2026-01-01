default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dowling will be recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Dowling, along with Brett Berard and Anton Blidh, will join the Rangers ahead of Friday's Winter Classic matchup with Florida. If Dowling gets into the lineup, it will mark his Rangers' debut after he played in 52 regular-season games for the Devils last year.

More News