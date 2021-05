Richards dished out an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins. It was his NHL debut and the Rangers' final game of the season.

Richards didn't look out of place in his NHL debut, adding two shots on net over 10:11 of ice time. He knocked the puck back to the point after a Filip Chytil faceoff win, and K'Andre Miller rocketed it past Tuukka Rask to open the scoring in the second period. The 23-year-old Richards will compete for a spot with the Rangers in camp next season.