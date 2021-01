Richards (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't be on the ice for New York's first practice of training camp Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Richards, an undrafted free agent, was always expected to spend the upcoming campaign in the minors, so his absence from the start of training camp won't impact his chances of making the big club's roster. Another update on the University of Minnesota-Duluth product should be released once he makes his training camp debut.