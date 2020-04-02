Play

Rangers' Justin Richards: Inks entry-level deal

Richards signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

Richards registered 26 goals and 31 assists in 120 games with the University of Minnesota - Duluth. The 22-year-old will forgo his senior season to link up with the Rangers and should report to AHL Hartford, where he figures to spend the next year or two further developing his game.

