Rangers' Justin Richards: Sent to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Richards was demoted to AHL Hartford on Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Richards notched an assist in his NHL debut Saturday and has tallied 11 points in 20 AHL games. The Florida native will likely compete for a bottom-six role with the Rangers next season.
