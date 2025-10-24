Parssinen scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Parssinen has played in four straight games and has scored twice in that span. The 24-year-old is occupying a bottom-six spot but looks to have an edge over Jonny Brodzinski to stay in the lineup at this time. Parssinen has three points, four shots on net, six hits and a plus-3 rating across five appearances this season.