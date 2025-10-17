Rangers' Juuso Parssinen: Gets team's only goal in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parssinen scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 OT loss to Toronto.
Parssinen deflected a shot from Braden Schneider in the slot at 4:51 of the third period. The Rangers had been shut out in each of their prior two games, and the goal was their first in 170:39. Parssinen has a point (one goal, one assist) in two games this season after putting up 16 points, including six goals, in 48 games between the Preds, Avs and Rangers last season.
