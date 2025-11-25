Rangers' Juuso Parssinen: Hits waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parssinen was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Parssinen has contributed two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 20 hits across 14 appearances this season. He has been a healthy scratch in six of the last eight games, and he will report to AHL Hartford if he clears waivers.
