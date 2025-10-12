Parssinen posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Parssinen was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season, but he entered the lineup Saturday for Vincent Trocheck (upper body), who is week-to-week. The 24-year-old Parssinen will likely be limited to a bottom-six role while he's in the lineup. He had 16 points over 48 contests between the Rangers, Avalanche and Predators last year. With little chance of top-six usage or power-play time, fantasy managers can find more productive forwards than Parssinen on the waiver wire.