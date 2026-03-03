Rangers' Juuso Parssinen: Recalled from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parssinen was summoned from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Parssinen has five goals and one assist in 11 AHL appearances this season. He also has two goals, three points, 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 20 hits in 14 NHL outings this campaign.
