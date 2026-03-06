Rangers' Juuso Parssinen: Returns to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parssinen was reassigned to the minors Friday, per the AHL transaction page.
Parssinen has two goals and three points in 15 outings with the Rangers in 2025-26. He also has five goals and six points in 11 appearances with AHL Hartford.
