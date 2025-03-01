Parssinen was traded to the Rangers along with Calvin de Haan in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey and prospect Hank Kempf, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Parssinen will now join a third team this season after he was previously dealt from Nashville to Colorado in December. Overall, the 24-year-old winger has four goals and 11 points in 37 games this season. Parssinen figures to fill a depth role with the Rangers.