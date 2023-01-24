Kakko collected two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The Rangers' kid line of Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil generated two goals in the third period to help put the game to bed. Kakko has two two-point performances in the last three games, and the unit -- which features the second overall, first overall and 21st overall selections in their respective draft years -- could be developing some very intriguing chemistry. For his part, Kakko needs just two more goals and two more points to set new career highs in those categories.