Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Back in action Monday
Kakko (illness) will suit up for Monday's prospect tournament clash with Minnesota.
While Kakko will no doubt benefit from the added ice time prior to training camp, the real question will be how he stacks up against the team's veterans, and ultimately, opposing NHL players. The winger is a lock for the Opening Night roster versus Winnipeg on Oct. 3, though where he slots in will be worked out during camp. A second-line role seems the most likely, though some looks with the No. 1 group certainly isn't out of the question. Regardless of where he plays, Kakko figures to push for the 30-goal mark in his rookie season, making him a top-end fantasy option, especially in dynasty leagues.
