Kakko (undisclosed) will suit up in Tuesday's preseason tilt versus the Islanders.

Kakko looks to have secured a top-six spot in the lineup heading into the 2019-20 campaign, which could make him a top-end fantasy option. The 18-year-old notched 22 goals in 45 games for TPS Turku in Finland last year and will look to translate his scoring touch to the NHL. The Rangers may decide to utilize the winger on the power play as well in order to speed up his development.