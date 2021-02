The Rangers activated Hajek from the taxi squad and he's expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, per CBS Sports.

Kakko continues to shuffle between the taxi squad and active roster to help the team save cap room, as he's played in all but one game this season. The 19-year-old has logged two goals and three points across 10 games this campaign. He'll enter his usual top-six role with expected power-play time for Wednesday's game.