Kakko (illness) will miss a second consecutive game at the Traverse City Prospect Tournament against Dallas on Saturday.

Kakko's much-anticipated debut in a Rangers uniform will have to wait, but he probably has the least to prove among the team's prospects, as the second overall selection from the 2019 draft is pretty much a lock for a roster spot and a prominent role out of the gate. The Rangers have one more game left at this tournament -- they face the WIld on Monday.