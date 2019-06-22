Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Broadway beckons for stud winger
Kakko was drafted second overall by the Rangers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Kakko is a stud. And he'd be the clear-cut top pick if Jack Hughes wasn't in this draft class. He already has a trophy case full of world championship golds - U18s, U20s and most recently, the 2019 men's tournament where he scored six goals and seven points in 10 games. Kakko is a top-line winger with great puck skills, a quick shot and high-end vision. He's already man-strong at 18 and excels in possession. And he's NHL-ready right now. Kakko will be short-listed for the Calder this season. And he'll be a star on the ice and in fantasy if the Mikko Rantanen comps are correct.
