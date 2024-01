Kakko (lower body) is day-to-day at this stage of his recovery, coach Peter Laviolette told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Kakko joined the Rangers for Wednesday's practice while wearing a full-contact jersey. He has two goals and three points in 20 contests this season. Although the 22-year-old did record 40 points last season and still has considerable potential, he's likely to serve in a bottom-six capacity once he returns from his injury.