Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Collects pair of points
Kakko scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Kakko's shot allowed Filip Chytil to knock in a rebound in the first period. The Finnish youngster then scored his seventh goal of the season in the second. The 18-year-old is up to 16 points, including 10 on the power play, and a minus-14 rating through 36 games. Despite the limited offense, fantasy owners in keeper formats will want to hang onto the second-overall pick from 2019.
