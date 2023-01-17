site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-kaapo-kakko-contributes-two-helpers-monday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Contributes two helpers Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kakko registered two assists in a 3-1 win against Columbus on Monday.
Kakko's second helper was contributed while the Rangers had the man advantage. He has nine goals and 20 points in 45 games this season. The 21-year-old brought an end to his five-game scoring drought.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read