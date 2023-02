Kakko notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Kakko has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last 11 games, producing two goals and nine helpers in that span. The 22-year-old set up an Alexis Lafreniere tally in this contest. Kakko is up to 29 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 55 contests overall, finding modest success in a third-line role.