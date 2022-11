Kakko scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Kakko gave the Rangers their first lead in the game with a second-period marker. The winger snapped a six-game goal drought -- during that span, he had just one assist. The 21-year-old is up to four goals, four assists, 40 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances. He's seen time in a variety of roles, but his limited production means he fits best in a middle-six spot.