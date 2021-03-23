Kakko scored two goals in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The 20-year-old hadn't found the back of the net in two months, going 19 games without a goal, but Kakko took full advantage of a matchup with one of the league's weakest teams by scoring the Rangers' first and final tallies of the night. It's been a disappointing season for the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, and Kakko has only four goals and six points through 24 games, but perhaps Monday's performance can restore some of the young winger's confidence.