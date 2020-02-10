Play

Kakko scored the game-winning goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Kaako banged home a one-timer midway through the third period to not only give the Rangers a 2-0 lead, but to end his 13-game goal drought. It was the eighth tally of the year and first since Jan. 2 for the 18-year-old rookie, who has hit the scoresheet in three of his four games (one goal, two assists). He's up to 19 points in 50 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories