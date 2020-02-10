Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Ends skid with game-winner
Kakko scored the game-winning goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Kaako banged home a one-timer midway through the third period to not only give the Rangers a 2-0 lead, but to end his 13-game goal drought. It was the eighth tally of the year and first since Jan. 2 for the 18-year-old rookie, who has hit the scoresheet in three of his four games (one goal, two assists). He's up to 19 points in 50 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.