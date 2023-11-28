Kakko (lower body) will not return Monday against Buffalo.
Kakko logged 6:45 of ice time prior to suffering his injury Monday. The 22-year-old has two goals and three points through 20 games. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt with Detroit.
