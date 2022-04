Kakko was forced to leave Saturday's matchup against the Red Wings due to a right leg injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kakko is just three days back from a long-term wrist problem and is now in danger of missing additional time heading into the postseason. If the 21-year-old winger is sidelined, the top contenders to take his spot in the lineup would be Julien Gauthier and Jonny Brodzinski.