Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: First goal in seven games
Kakko scored a power-play goal on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Kakko was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce on his goal, as his shot from the slot was stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but ricocheted off of Tampa defenseman Braydon Coburn and into the net. It was Kakko's second goal of the year and first in seven games. The 18-year-old has three points in his first 10 NHL games and his ample power-play time could eventually lead to an uptick in production as he gains a little more experience.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.