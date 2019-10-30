Kakko scored a power-play goal on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Kakko was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce on his goal, as his shot from the slot was stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but ricocheted off of Tampa defenseman Braydon Coburn and into the net. It was Kakko's second goal of the year and first in seven games. The 18-year-old has three points in his first 10 NHL games and his ample power-play time could eventually lead to an uptick in production as he gains a little more experience.