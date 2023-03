Kakko had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Kakko was Johnny-on-the-spot in front and lifted a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky with the Rangers' first goal near the mid-point of the second frame. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games after delivering just three in his previous 14. Kakko's growth curve has been slow, but we've seen glimpses of the reason he was taken second overall.