Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Game-time call
Kakko (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Florida, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Kakko is still dealing with the illness that prevented him from playing Thursday against Tampa Bay. Confirmation on the 18-year-old rookie's status against the Panthers likely won't be released until the Rangers take the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.