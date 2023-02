Kakko picked up an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime victory over Calgary.

Kakko set up Filip Chytil's opening tally in the first period with a crafty feed off the board. It's Kakko's sixth assist in as many games, as been productive as a playmaker during Chytil's goal-scoring streak. The 21-year-old Kakko now has a career-high 24 points in 50 games this season with nine goals and 15 assists.