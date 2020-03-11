Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Halts lengthy goal drought
Kakko scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Dallas.
Kakko was mired in a 14-game goal drought coming into Tuesday's contest before breaking loose for a pair in the second period. The 19-year-old has endured some lengthy dry spells during his rookie season but has still contributed a respectable 10 goals and 23 points in his first 65 NHL games.
