Kakko scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Dallas.

Kakko was mired in a 14-game goal drought coming into Tuesday's contest before breaking loose for a pair in the second period. The 19-year-old has endured some lengthy dry spells during his rookie season but has still contributed a respectable 10 goals and 23 points in his first 65 NHL games.

