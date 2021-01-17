Kakko scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Kakko finished off a strong transition rush with a snipe from in close to make it 4-0. The second overall pick in the 2019 draft has looked much more comfortable early in his second NHL campaign, launching a pair of shots in each of New York's first two games. He's currently skating on the third line with limited power-play time, but the Rangers are still doing some early season line shuffling, so a strong start could see Kakko move up to a more prominent role before long.