Kakko scored a goal in Monday's 6-3 road loss against the Stars.

Kakko ended up with two shots on goal with a hit in his 10:28 of ice time in just 15 shifts. His goal was just his second of the season, and first since Oct. 21 in Seattle. He had been scoreless in the past 10 games since that last goal against the Kraken, too. He'll look for points in consecutive points for the first time in Wednesday's road game against the Penguins.