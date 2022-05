Kakko scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

The Rangers' third line got them on the board at 5:08 of the first period, with Kakko burying a pass from Alexis Lafreniere. This was Kakko's first career playoff point. The 21-year-old winger has added six shots on net and a minus-2 rating. While his role is somewhat limited in the bottom six, the Finn should continue to see a little time on the second power-play unit.