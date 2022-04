Kakko scored two goals including the game-winner in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

The young winger only recently returned from a wrist injury that cost him two and a half months of action, but Kakko looked to be 100 percent as he notched the first two goals of the night. The 21-year-old has yet to show much growth despite being the second overall pick in the 2019 Draft, scoring seven goals and 16 points over 40 games so far in his third NHL season.