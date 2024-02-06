Kakko posted one shot on goal, four missed shots and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kakko went into the All-Star break on a two-game goal streak, but his timing was a bit off in his return. In addition to missing the net on four shot attempts, Kakko also had his stick tied up with a loose puck sitting in front and Alexandar Georgiev out of position in the first period. Immediately after missing that golden opportunity, Kakko was whistled for a tripping penalty. Kakko's having a career-worst season with just six points in 29 appearances.