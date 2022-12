Kakko scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Kakko scored the game-winner late in the third period, one-timing a K'Andre Miller feed in the slot to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead. The 21-year-old winger has been hot of late with six points (four goals, two assists) in his last six games. The 21-year-old winger will head into the Christmas break with nine goals and six assists through 35 games.