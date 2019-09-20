Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Not playing Friday
Kakko (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Devils, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear if Kakko is dealing with an injury or if the Rangers coaching staff just wants to keep their rookie second-overall pick rested for the coming season. Regardless, it seems Vitali Kravtsov could move up in the depth chart and see extra reps Friday in Kakko's place.
