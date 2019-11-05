Kakko scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday.

The 18-year-old rookie opened the scoring midway through the first period, collecting his third goal of the year. He also set up Artemi Panarin's power-play marker in the second period for the first multi-point game of his brief NHL career. The 2019 first-rounder logged a season-high 17:10 of ice time Monday and continues to receive heavy significant power-play time. Expectations should remain tempered for the youngster but he's already showing flashes of his potential.