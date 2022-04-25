Kakko (leg) was officially labeled a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Despite Kakko's classification as a game-time call, the fact that he didn't participate in line rushes at practice would seem to indicate he'll be held out at least one more contest. Even once given the all-clear, the 21-year-old winger will likely be held to a third-line role which could prevent him from getting back over the 20-point threshold after missing that mark last year.