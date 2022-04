Kakko (leg) is considered week-to-week the team announced Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kakko was just four games back from a long-term wrist injury and is now facing another stint on the sidelines. At a minimum, the 21-year-old winger should be expected to miss the next three contests, though it could certainly be longer. With Kakko on the shelf, either Dryden Hunt or Alexis Lafreniere figures to step into a third-line role.