Kakko scored a goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Kakko, who scored his first goal in nine games Sunday, connected on his first marker in five career contests against the Red Wings. Coming off his first two-point game since the 2021-22 regular-season finale, Kakko scored first Sunday off a rebound in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. The 2019 No. 2 overall draft selection added a team-high five shots.