Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Paper move to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kakko was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Kakko has played in the Rangers' last seven games. He'll likely be in the lineup Friday versus the Capitals.
