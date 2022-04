Kakko (leg) will be back in action to face Montreal on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kakko could be in line for a bigger role versus the Canadiens due to the absences of Andrew Copp (lower body) and Artemi Panarin (upper body), including possibly linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit. Prior to his own four-game stint on the shelf, the 21-year-old Kakko has managed just two goals in his previous four outings, failing to even put a shot on net in three of those contests.