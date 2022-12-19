Kakko scored a goal and drew an assist during a 7-1 rout of the host Blackhawks on Sunday.

Kakko, who has collected four goals during his past six appearances, is discovering a comfort level with linemates Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil. The three high draft picks accounted for two goals and three assists during the opening 20 minutes Sunday. Kakko, the 2019 second-overall selection, notched his eighth goal of the season by finishing off a rush with his linemates, giving the Rangers a 3-0 first-period advantage. Kakko's plus-3 rating matched his previous career-best effort against the Capitals on March 30, 2021.