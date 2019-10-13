Kakko scored his first goal of the season, and first NHL point, in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

The rookie finished off a nifty give-and-go with Ryan Strome late in the first period to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead, but it was all Edmonton from there. Kakko hasn't made a big impact so far, but the second overall pick in the 2019 draft continues to draw power-play time and top-six minutes as he adjusts to life in the NHL.